Thursday will see heavy clouds above much of the country and rain in the central and eastern regions. Temperatures will hover between 12 to 14 degrees Celsius.
Archaeologists discover secret passage in Milevsko monastery
Czech study shows extremely low level of collective immunity to COVID 19 virus
Save the Beer initiative rescues hectolitres of craft beer from destruction
Czech health officials: Coronavirus under control, focus now on targeted testing, smart quarantine
Face masks outdoors may soon disappear