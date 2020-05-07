Broadcast Archive

Weather

Tom McEnchroe
07-05-2020
Temperatures are set to rise on Friday, reaching 24 degrees Celsius in the west of the country. In Moravia and Silesia it is likely to be 3 degrees cooler. Skies will remain partly cloudy with no rain.

 
 
 
 
