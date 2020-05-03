Broadcast Archive

Weather

Brian Kenety
03-05-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Monday should be partly cloudy to overcast with occasional rain likely, especially in the afternoon. Daytime highs should range from 14 to 17 degrees Celsius.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 