Weather

Tom McEnchroe
26-04-2020
Monday will see temperatures rise to around 20 degrees Celsius across nearly all parts of the country. In North Bohemia it will be slightly more chilly, with the temperature expected to lie at 18 degrees. Skies will be cloudy, but less so in the north than in the south.

 
 
