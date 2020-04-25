Temperatures are expected to hover between 15 to 18 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The west of the country will see sunny, blue skies, while in the central and eastern regions it will be cloudy. Winds will reach speeds of between 3 to 7 kilometers an hour.
Food tour operator: Post-virus Prague will have less fine dining, more casual restaurants and delivery
“Operation K” - How the Communists wiped out Czechoslovakia’s monasteries in one brutal stroke
Coronavirus: Czech business group slams opaque, ‘discriminatory’ timetable for reopening shops, services
Czechs may be allowed to travel to Croatia and Slovakia this summer
Coronavirus data confirm epidemic in decline, life in Czech Republic can return to normal