Friday is expected to be partly cloudy with daytime temperatures ranging between 18 and 22 degrees Celsius.
Food tour operator: Post-virus Prague will have less fine dining, more casual restaurants and delivery
Coronavirus: Czech business group slams opaque, ‘discriminatory’ timetable for reopening shops, services
US-based screenwriter and teacher Milena Jelinek dies at 84
“Operation K” - How the Communists wiped out Czechoslovakia’s monasteries in one brutal stroke
Czechs may be allowed to travel to Croatia and Slovakia this summer