Broadcast Archive

Weather

Tom McEnchroe
08-04-2020
The ongoing spell of good weather is set to continue on Thursday, with temperatures reaching as much as 23 degrees Celsius in parts of Bohemia and Moravia. However, clouds are set to replace open skies across much of the country, with Northern Bohemia expected to see rain.

 
 
