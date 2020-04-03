Temperatures are expected to rise slightly on Saturday, reaching between 9 to 12 degrees Celsius. Mild clouds are likely over the west of the country, while in the central and eastern regions the sky will be more cloudy. Occasional showers could take place.
Czech researchers develop top-grade respirator for 3D printing
Why Chinese masks destined for Italy were seized (not ‘stolen’) by Czech authorities
A mask-tree as a form of solidarity
Economist Tomáš Sedláček: A positive look at the coronavirus crisis
Government to extend restrictions on movement until April 1st