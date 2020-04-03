Broadcast Archive

Weather

Tom McEnchroe
03-04-2020
Temperatures are expected to rise slightly on Saturday, reaching between 9 to 12 degrees Celsius. Mild clouds are likely over the west of the country, while in the central and eastern regions the sky will be more cloudy. Occasional showers could take place.

 
 
