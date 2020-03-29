Broadcast Archive

Weather

Brian Kenety
29-03-2020
Monday should be cool and cloudy, with daytime highs of 0 to 4 degrees Celsius. Early spring frosts are expected throughout the week, with temperatures dropping to -5 overnight and to -10 mid-week. Light rain is in the forecast for Tuesday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
