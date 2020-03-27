Broadcast Archive
Broadcast in English
Broadcast Archive
Temperatures are expected to remain largely the same in the Czech Republic
on Saturday with skyes opening up in the central and northern parts of the
country. Meteorologists expect no rainfall.
facebook
twitter
newsletter
youtube
instagram
rss
Art education in Czechia: envy of the world
Karel Čapek: Novelist, playwright – and travel writer
The Defectors: Czech-American essayist René Georg Vasicek’s debut novel an exploration of identities, truths and “quantum beings”