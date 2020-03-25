Broadcast Archive

Weather

Tom McEnchroe
25-03-2020
Temperatures will rise on Thursday, reaching as high as 14 degrees Celsius in Southern Moravia and 12 degrees in Bohemia. The sky will be cloudy, but no showers are expected.

 
 
 
 
 
 
