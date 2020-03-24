Sunny skies are in the forecast for Wednesday, with daytime highs expected to range from 2 to 6 degrees Celsius. The remainder of the week should be overcast but warmer.
Updated coronavirus measures in Czech Republic
An overview of current coronavirus countermeasures in Czech Republic
State of emergency declared, border restrictions from Friday night
“I am taking it minute by minute” – Foreigners in the Czech Republic on quarantine and being cut off from their families
Czech Republic goes into quarantine to slow down coronavirus spread