Tom McEnchroe
15-03-2020
This weekend's open skies are expected to become more cloudy on Monday with the exception of parts of Western Bohemia around Plzeň. Temperatures are set to rise to between 12 to 16 degrees Celsius.

 
 
 
 
 
 
