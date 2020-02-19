Broadcast Archive

Weather

Tom McEnchroe
19-02-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Showers and episodes of snowing are expected to stop on Thursday, with temperatures staying largely the same around 6 degrees Celsius. The sky above Bohemia is likely to be covered by thick clouds. Meanwhile, in Moravia there could be brief episodes of sunshine.

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 