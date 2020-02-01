Light rain is in the forecast for Sunday morning in parts of Bohemia, with skies clearing in the afternoon. Average daytime highs should range from 6 to 9 degrees Celsius.
Czech IT specialists organize “hackathon” to give government online motorway vignette sales system for free
Three people in Czechia under observation for coronavirus
Czechs stocking up on facemasks and basic pharmaceuticals, but no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Czech Republic yet
Czech company develops “revolutionary” facemask that could help limit spread of coronavirus
Minister: Czech Republic won’t take in 40 child refugees from Greek camps