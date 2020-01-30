Broadcast Archive

Weather

Brian Kenety
30-01-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Strong winds are due to hit the country on Friday morning and continue during the day. Gusts could reach speeds of up to 70 kilometres per hour, authorities warn. Light rain is also in the forecast. Average daytime temperatures should hover at around 10 degrees Celsius.

 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 