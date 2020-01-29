Heavy clouds and rain are expected in the central and northern parts of the country on Thursday, with the south likely to get more sunlight. Temperatures will hover between 4 to 7 degrees Celsius.
Czech IT specialists organize “hackathon” to give government online motorway vignette sales system for free
Three people in Czechia under observation for coronavirus
Minister: Czech Republic won’t take in 40 child refugees from Greek camps
Three Czechs trapped in Wuhan due to coronavirus
CzechTourism head hints attracting tourists no longer agency’s main goal