Tom McEnchroe
13-01-2020
Temperatures will rise slightly on Tuesday, reaching 9 degrees Celsius in Prague and parts of Western Bohemia. In Moravia temperatures will 2 to 5 degrees. While skies are likely to be only partly cloudy in the west of the country, in the east very little sunlight is expected.

 
 
