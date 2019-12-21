Broadcast Archive

Weather

Tom McEnchroe
21-12-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Temperatures during the weekend are expected to hover around 6 to 7 degrees Celsius. Rainfall will be common across the east and south of the country on Saturday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 