Friday is expected to be overcast to partly cloudy with daytime highs ranging from 5 to 10 degrees Celsius.
Czech teenager builds second-largest ever Millennium Falcon LEGO model
Gunman kills six patients in Ostrava hospital, two more fighting for their lives
HN: Developers aiming to sell co-living concept in Prague
Novinky.cz: Prague brothel threatened to send out 600 prostitutes onto the capital’s streets
Czech PM suffers a week of heavy blows as he is found in conflict of interest and criminal proceedings against him are restarted