Weather

Tom McEnchroe
18-12-2019
Meteorologists expect Thursday to be cloudy, with temperatures around 7 to 8 degrees Celsius. However they could reach as high as 14 degrees in Moravia and Silesia during the afternoon.

 
 
 
 
 
 
