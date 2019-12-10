Broadcast Archive

Weather

Tom McEnchroe
10-12-2019
Despite an opening up of the skies over much of the Czech Republic, temperatures are expected to fall on Wedensday. In the east temperatures will be just above freezing point, while in the west of the country they will be slightly higher, hovering around 2 to 4 degrees Celsius.

 
 
 
 
 
 
