Broadcast Archive

Weather

Tom McEnchroe
27-11-2019
Temperatures will rise slightly on Thursday, reaching as high as 12 degrees Celsius in Prague and Eastern Bohemia. Skies are also set to clear slightly, with rains only expected in the western region of Karlovy Vary.

 
 
 
 
