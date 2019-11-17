Broadcast Archive

Weather

Tom McEnchroe
17-11-2019
Monday will see showers across much of the northern and eastern parts of the Czech Republic, while in the west and south it is expected to be cloudy without rainfall. Temperatures will hover between eight to ten degrees Celsius.

 
 
 
 
