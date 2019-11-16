Broadcast Archive

Weather

Tom McEnchroe
16-11-2019
Showers are expected to continue in parts of the country on Sunday. Clouds will be heaviest in the west of the country, where temperatures could be as low as 10 degrees Celsius. In central and eastern parts skies will be slightly brighter. Temperatures in Moravie are expected to be the warmest, reaching up to 17 degrees Celsius. In the central parts of the country they will hover between 11 to 15 degrees.

 
 
 
 
