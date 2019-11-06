Broadcast Archive

Weather

Tom McEnchroe
06-11-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Temperatures on Thursday will hover between 10 to 12 degrees Celsius. In Bohemia and Silesia it will be warmer and, on some occasions, even sunny. Those living in Moravia can expect medium to heavy clouds, but no rain.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 