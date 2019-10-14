Broadcast Archive

Weather

Tom McEnchroe
14-10-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The country’s Indian summer is set to continue on Tuesday with sunny skies and temperatures hovering between 18 to 24 degrees Celsius. The warm spell is expected to end on Wednesday, when the average temperature will go down to 16 degrees and rains hit the northern and eastern parts of the country.

 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 