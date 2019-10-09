Broadcast Archive

Weather

Tom McEnchroe
09-10-2019
Showers across most of the country will continue across much of the country on Thursday, with the average temperature lying at 12 degrees Celsius. Skies are expected to clear out during the Weekend when temperatures could reach up to 22 degrees.

 
