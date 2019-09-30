Broadcast Archive

Weather

Tom McEnchroe
30-09-2019
Temperatures will rise on average to 22 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Rains in the northern part of the country are likely to continue, while in the central part they are expected to stop. However, heavy clouds will form over the Vysočina and Central and Southern Bohemian regions.

 
 
 
 
 
 
