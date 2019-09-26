Weather

Tom McEnchroe
26-09-2019
Most of the country's northern and central regions are expected be hit by showers on Friday. Meanwhile the skies above Prague and the southern regions are likely to be cloudy. Temperatures will reach up to 23 degrees Celsius in the south, particularly around České Budějovice. In the north, temperatures could dip as low as 17 degrees.

 
 
 
 
 
 
