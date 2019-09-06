Weather

Ruth Fraňková
06-09-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Saturday is expected to be mostly overcast with occasional rain in most parts of the country. Daytime highs will range between 15 and 19 degrees Celsius.

 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 