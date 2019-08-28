Weather

Tom McEnchroe
28-08-2019
The Czech Hydrometeorological Institute has issued a weather warning for Thursday. The regions of East and South Bohemia, as well as Moravia and Silesia can expect heavy storms accompanied by torrential rainfall. Temperatures across the country are likely to remain around 30 degrees Celsius.

 
 
 
