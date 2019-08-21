Weather

Tom McEnchroe
21-08-2019
Showers are expected to stop on Thursday with countrywide temperatures ranging in the mid-twenties. While in the west it is likely to be completely sunny, meteorologists predict more clouds in Moravia, Silesia and Southern Bohemia.

 
 
 
