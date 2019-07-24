Temperatures are expected to reach up to 36 degrees Celsius in large parts of Bohemia on Thursday, while in Moravia they are will hover between 31-33 degrees. With the exception of occasional clouds in Silesia, there will be clear skies and only a light breeze across the whole country.
The weather is expected to remain largely the same until Sunday, when storms are should to break out.
