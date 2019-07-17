Weather

Tom McEnchroe
17-07-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Temperatures are set to start increasing from Thursday, reaching 29 degrees Celsius over the weekend. Intermittent showers and occasional storms are also expected to go on until the end of the week. On Thursday, rain-showers are likely, particularly in the South Bohemian region.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 