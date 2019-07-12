Weather

Tom McEnchroe
12-07-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Meteorologists expect frequent rain this weekend, with storms in East Bohemia and Northern Moravia. Temperatures are likely to hover around 20 degrees Celsius.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 