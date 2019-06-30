Weather

Tom McEnchroe
30-06-2019
Next week temperatures will hover around 25 degrees Celsius. While storms are expected to break out on Monday, meteorologists do not expect much rainfall. The rest of the week will see sunny weather and open skies with occasional clouds.

 
 
 
 
 
