Next week temperatures will hover around 25 degrees Celsius. While storms are expected to break out on Monday, meteorologists do not expect much rainfall. The rest of the week will see sunny weather and open skies with occasional clouds.
The anti-Babiš demonstration at Prague’s Letná: Questions and answers
Preservationists slam Jiřičná design for new Prague high rise development
Prague needs to accommodate over 1.5 million residents
Black Hawk down? Communists could pull support for Babiš gov’t if Soviet Mi-24s are replaced
EU study shows dual food quality is issue – and not just in East