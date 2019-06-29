Weather

Tom McEnchroe
29-06-2019
Sunny skies are expected across the country this weekend. Temperatures could reach up to 37 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Meteorologist's have advised locals remain hydrated and refrain from carrying heavy loads. Rain and storms are expected to arrive on Monday, although temperatures will remain high.

 
 
 
 
 
