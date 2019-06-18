This ongoing spell of hot, sunny weather is expected to end on Wednesday with the onset of rain and occasional storms across much of the country. Temperatures will remain the same hovering around 28 degrees.
New flats in Prague increasingly out of reach
Lidice – the tragic fate of a village that became a powerful symbol
Largest protest since 1989 on Prague’s Wenceslas square as battle rages on for the PM’s political future
Czech politicians condemn draft Russian bill as attempt to rewrite history
Embattled Czech PM launches counter-offensive to win over public in Agrofert dispute