Weather

Tom McEnchroe
12-06-2019
High temperatures are set to continue throughout the week, reaching 33 degrees Celsius on Saturday. However, a storm is expected to arrive in Bohemia on Wednesday night, with further storms forecast across Moravia on Thursday.

 
 
 
 
 
