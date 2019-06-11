Weather

Ruth Fraňková
11-06-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Wednesday is expected to be sunny to partly overcast with heat storms in the afternoon and evening. Daytime highs will range between 29 and 33 degrees Celsius.

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 