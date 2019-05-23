Weather

Tom McEnchroe
23-05-2019
Temperatures are set to rise to 20 degrees Celsius on Friday with rain expected to stop, but return across most of the country on Saturday. Storms are likely to take place during the weekend in parts of Moravia and the Vysočina Region.

 
 
