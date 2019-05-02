Weather

Tom McEnchroe
02-05-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Temperatures are set to go down to an average of 13 degrees Celsius on Friday, with rain and frequent showers expected across most of the country during the night and continuing during the day in the west, south and east of the country.

 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31