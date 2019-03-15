Thick clouds and heavy rains are expected to form on Friday evening, with downpours continuing for much of Saturday. Temperatures are expected to lie between 7-11 degrees Celsius.
Czech PM tells President Trump he wants to “make the Czech Republic great again“
Russia accused of shady practices in Prague by renting out Czech owned flats to third parties
Czech PM says meeting with President Trump is a “restart” in bilateral relations
Tibetan government leader in exile in Prague
Czech firms increasingly doing business with each other in euros