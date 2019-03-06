Temperatures should hover around 17 degrees Celsius on Thursday, reaching up to 20 degrees in the north-east. Rainfall is expected in most of Bohemia, while in Silesia and Moravia the sky will be cloudy.
Czech priest Tomáš Halík hands Pope Francis letter urging reforms, vision
The old tradition of pig-slaughter feasts still observed around the country
City Hall plans its own Covent Garden near Wenceslas Square
Operation BLÍN – One of the StB’s greatest intelligence heists
Škoda unveils new SUV named the Kamiq