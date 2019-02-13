Weather

Tom McEnchroe
13-02-2019
Temperatures are set to hover between seven to 11 degrees Celsius on Thursday. In Bohemia will be sunny, with clounds appearing in the east of the country and rain expected to continue in Silesia. On Friday the weather should be even warmer with temperatures reaching as high as 12 degrees.

 
 
 
 
