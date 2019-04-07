Water reserves low despite above-average snowfall in winter

Water reserves in the ground have not been fully replenished over winter, Jan Daňhelka, deputy director of the Czech Hydro-meteorological Institute, told the Czech News Agency on Sunday.

Despite above-average precipitation in December and January, most of the country’s rivers are down to fifty percent of normal levels and the Czech Republic is most likely facing another drought.

Last year was the hottest year on the territory of today’s Czech Republic since 1961. The average temperature was 9.6 degrees Celsius, which is 1.7 degrees Celsius higher than the long-term average. Damages caused by the drought amounted to around 11 billion crowns.