Watchdog calls for EU probe over PM Babiš's alleged control of Agrofert

The Czech branch of anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International has sent a formal complaint to the European Commission alleging a conflict of interest between PM Andrej Babiš and his economic interests in relation to the Agrofert group.

The complaint alleges that Mr Babiš is both founder and beneficiary of trust funds overseeing Agrofert, giving him de facto control of a company with a deep interest in issues at stake in Common Agricultural Policy reform and broader EU budget negotiations.

Under EU rules, persons involved in the implementation and administration of the bloc’s budget must “refrain from any action likely to bring their interests into conflict with the interests of the Union.”