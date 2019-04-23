Waste Act short on specifics for phasing out landfills, critics say

Environmental and business groups have criticised the forthcoming Act on Waste and related legislation for allegedly failing to address the final use of waste and recycling issues according to EU targets.

Representatives of employers’ unions and municipalities say the Act on Waste foresees moving away from using landfills to deposit garbage but falls short in laying out how this should be achieved.

Among other things, the Waste Act envisages a gradual increase in the fee for landfilling of usable waste; in 2029 it should reach CZK 1,850 per tonne. Currently, it is 500 crowns per tonne. Newly, it would only allow 10 percent of municipal waste to be landfilled.