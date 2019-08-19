Warning issued over depopulation of small towns and villages

The Association of Local Administrations has warned that Czech small towns and village are facing depopulation and called on the government to take steps to resolve the situation, Czech Television reported.

The main reasons people are moving away from smaller urban areas are a reduction of services and insufficient civic amenities.

The head of the Association of Local Administrations, MEP Stanislav Polčák of the Mayors and Independents, told Czech Television that young people were moving to regional cities, leaving only older people in some areas.

The problems faced by specific municipalities are recorded on a special interactive map that the association has been working on for three years.